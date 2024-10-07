Rugby College graduates set to take to the stage to launch new theatre company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Performing arts graduates from Rugby College are to revive a coming-of-age rock musical about gender and identity to launch their new company.

Graduate students from the college’s BA (Hons) Performing Arts course will bring a revival of the musical Bare, by Jon Hartmere And Damon Intrabartolo, to the college’s Platform Theatre this month.

It is the first production launched by the alumni students themselves, with the support of staff and current students, and members of the public are invited along to see the next generation of stage talent.

Bare will be held on October 10 and 11 at 7.30pm and follows a group of high school seniors at a Catholic boarding school facing issues of sexuality and personal identity.

Rehearsals are well underway for the performance.

As they struggle to come to terms with who they are, and who the world thinks they should be, they seek answers from their Church, their friends, and ultimately, from within themselves.

The graduate and current students first performed the musical in June, and the response was so overwhelming they decided to revive it to launch the alumni theatre company, which has further productions lined up for the year.

Rugby College is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), and the students graduate through the college group’s Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC).

Liam Clarke, performing arts subject leader at Rugby College, said: “We are delighted to support students with their ambitious plans.

“Resilience, determination and a do-it-yourself attitude is so important when seeking work in the entertainment industry and our students' entrepreneurial drive is something we foster and encourage.

“This coming-of-age story is often sad, painful, and at times beautiful, but always real, with a lovely mix of humour and lightness underscoring the moving and heartwarming moments.

“I know they can’t wait to get out there on stage and show everyone again what they have learned over the last three years.”

For more information about BA (Hons) Performing Arts course with WCUC, visit www.wcuc.ac.uk.

Tickets for production are priced at £9.50 plus booking fee for adults and £7 plus booking fee for concessions. The performances contain strong language and themes of an adult nature, so have an age guidance of 12-years-old and above

Tickets for the shows can be booked by visiting https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/warwickshire/the-platform-theatre-at-rugby-college/bare/e-qyoxya