Rugby students to take to the stage in duo of performances including coming-of-age rock musical

Performing arts degree students at Rugby College are set to take to the stage in two separate performances about gender and identity.

The students on the BA (Hons) Performing Arts course will bring the coming-of-age rock musical Bare and the play Pronoun to the college’s Platform Theatre this month.

Around 20 students will be supporting the productions across two weeks, with members of the public invited to see the next generation of stage talent.

Bare will be held on June 13 and 14 at 7.30pm and follows a group of high school seniors at a Catholic boarding school facing issues of sexuality and personal identity.

Students on the BA (Hons) Performing Arts course perfect their performances.

As they struggle to come to terms with who they are, and who the world thinks they should be, they seek answers from their church, their friends, and ultimately, from within themselves.

Pronoun will be held on June 20 and 21 at 7pm and is a contemporary play about a transgender teenager exploring the impact on friends and family of an individual's decision to undergo gender transition, all to the sights and sounds of James Dean and Buddy Holly.

The play was commissioned as part of the 2014 National Theatre Connections Festival and premiered by youth theatres across the UK, including a performance at the National Theatre.

Rugby College is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), and the students will graduate through the college group’s Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC).

Liam Clarke, performing arts subject leader at Rugby College, said: “Students coming to the end of the third year of their studies are already meeting casting directors and agents with ambitions to audition for films and TV productions as well as professional theatre shows on the West End and beyond.

“Our productions have prepared them for this and they have put hundreds of hours of preparation into them so should be very proud. We selected our productions as we feel they cater perfectly to the talented group of individuals we have on the course.

“These coming-of-age stories are often sad, painful, and at times beautiful, but always real, with a lovely mix of humour and lightness underscoring the moving and heart-warming moments.

“I know they can’t wait to get out there on stage and show everyone what they have learned over the last three years.”

For more information about the BA (Hons) Performing Arts course with WCUC, visit www.wcuc.ac.uk.

Tickets for the productions are priced at £9.50 plus booking fee for adults and £7 plus booking fee for concessions. The performances contain strong language and themes of an adult nature, so have an age guidance of 12-years-old and above