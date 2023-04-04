Rugby’s Ukrainian community will be showcasing some of their traditions on Easter Sunday, April 9, at the Railway Club, in the town’s Hillmorton Road.
Borough Cllr Simon Ward (Con, Wolston and the Lawfords) is a member of the Rugby Ukrainian Group and said: “We’re having a Uki band, ladies are singing and dancing – and doing an English dance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“There will also be a Ukrainian market, tombola, spin the wheel, food – and so much more,” he added.
Any money raised during the day will go towards a range of items for Ukrainian soldiers – medical aid, hand warmers, thermals, chocolate, socks, underwear and other essentials.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event opens at 1pm and will run until 6pm – and includes special activities for any children who go along.