Tanks, Trucks and Firepower has a new twist this year with two Second World War fighter planes bringing an aerial dimension to proceedings.

This year’s event takes place next month and alongside the familiar elements it is adding a programme of aircraft displays thanks to support from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and a number of private owners.

The show takes place off the A426 just south of Dunchurch over the three days of the August Bank Holiday weekend and has become a firm favourite.

It features dramatic arena events, tank displays, re-enactors from the Second World War through to modern times, refreshments, stalls and much, much more.

A Spitfire flyover will be one of the new aerial attractions at this year's Tanks, Trucks and Firepower show. Photo: ho7dog from Pixabay.

But this year there will be reason to look to the skies with a different event each day.

On the Saturday, August 26, there is due to be a Spitfire flyover display from the memorial flight and then on Sunday a Hurricane equivalent is planned.

Military helicopters takes to the skies on the Monday, August 28 for a display – and across all three days there will be a Spitfire and Messerschmitt Me109 on static show.

The Battle of Britain foes will be part of an extensive range of military hardware you can get up close and personal to, while another ingredient is added with classic car Monday.

There are activities aimed at all ages, ranging from bouncy castles to tank rides and laser tag battles with replica military weapons.