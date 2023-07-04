Register
Six glorious gardens will open their gates this weekend in south Warwickshire villag​​​​​​​e

This is part of the National Garden Scheme
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST

Six glorious gardens in Avon Dassett will open their gates on Saturday July 9 to welcome visitors to this pretty Hornton-stone village sheltering in the lee of the Burton Dassett hills.

Kitchen, cottage, gravel and tropical, the gardens are varied with a range of plants including alpines, perennials, climbers, shrubs and a feast of roses.

The gardens on display will be: 10 Avon Carrow; Dassett House (a new opener); The East Wing, Avon Carrow Hill Top Farm; The Old Rectory; The Snug.

    A shuttle service will run from the top to the bottom of the village.

    The event will run from 2-6pm. £5 admission, free for children - and dogs on leads are welcome.

    There will be a plant sale, with home-made teas, and lunch will be available at community-owned Yew Tree village pub.

    All monies raised go to support the cancer and palliative care beneficiaries of the National Garden Scheme.

    Visit www.ngs.org.uk for details.

