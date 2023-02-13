The uplifting sight of snowdrops has been a welcome sign that spring is on its way.

And St Mark’s Church is joining in the sense of optimism with a special event this Saturday, February 18.

Its Snowdrop Saturday will run from 10.30am to noon and there will be a chance to see the flowers in the large area of the churchyard behind the building that people don’t often see, plus guided tours of the church.

St Mark’s – originally known as St George’s – dates back to the 14th century, believed to be built by Sir Nicholas de Charnels, who was Lord of the Manor at the time.

The familiar view of St Mark's Church in Bilton - but this Saturday, February 18, more will be revealed about its grounds and the building.

But is has been through a number of changes across the centuries, notably in Victorian times – and some of these tales will be told on Saturday.