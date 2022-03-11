Special series of fundraising walks along an old Cold War runway near Lutterworth will take place this summer

Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club will hold their Midsummer Dream Walk at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground near Lutterworth on Saturday June 18.

A leading Harborough charity is staging a special series of fundraising walks along an old Cold War runway this summer.

Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club will hold their Midsummer Dream Walk at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground near Lutterworth on Saturday June 18.

They are mounting the event with the kind permission of Manheim Vehicle Services.

“It’s a chance for people to fundraise for the charity of their choice and visit a fascinating site, which is not normally open to the public. “The walk will take place along the former Cold War aircraft runway – and there will be views of various planes,” said Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club.

You will be able to do walks ranging from laps of 3.5 miles (5.6km), a shorter 1.7 mile (2.75km) route and a special walk of up to 400 metres on the main runway for those who cannot manage longer distances.

Participants will be charged an entry fee to cover parking and organisational costs - any profits from that will go to Lions’ charities. All money raised by individual sponsorship will go to the charity chosen by the participant.

All you need to do is to pay and download a sponsorship form using the links below.

There are three starting times for to choose from:

10am-12noon - for those wishing to do a long walk of several laps.

2pm- 4pm - for those wanting to do no more than 2 long laps.

8pm-9pm - Midsummer Evening Dream: A wonderful evening wander as dusk descends.