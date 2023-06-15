Spot your favourite children's TV characters at scarecrow trail in south Warwickshire village

The festival will take place over the weekend of July 1-2

A scarecrow trail festival based on kids' TV characters will take place in Northend next month.

A scarecrow trail festival based on kids' TV characters will take place in Northend next month.

The festival will take place over the weekend of July 1-2, and will run alongside the village's Open Gardens event on Sunday (July 2).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the event said: "There will be more than 20 scarecrows scattered around the village illustrating the very famous and more obscure heroes of our youth!

Most Popular

"Come to the village hall to buy your entry sheet (£2.50). The mission is to scour the village, find the scarecrows and identify the character they represent. Plenty of prizes for good players!"

The festival will run from 2-4.30pm on Saturday July 1 and 11am-5pm on Sunday July 2.

Teas and coffees with home-baked cakes will be served all day.

Advertisement

Advertisement