Hillmorton Paddox Methodist Church is holding a spring fair next month.

There will be plants, cakes, books, bric-a-brac and cards for sale and cream teas will be served (hopefully outside, depending on the weather).

The event will take place on Saturday May 21 from 2.30 to 4.30pm.

The proceeds will be split between two charities – Parkinson's UK (Rugby branch) and All We Can (Methodist Relief and Development fund).