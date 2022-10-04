No doubt about it... Christmas is coming. Photo: Pixabay

Across Nuneaton and Bedworth borough there are three key dates, with entertainment for the whole family including funfair rides, live music, an array of food and drink, Christmas crafts and fireworks.

In Bulkington the fun takes place on Friday November 18, with entertainment from 4pm and the lights switch-on at 6pm.

A spokesperson said: “We take over Leicester Street with funfair rides, a brand-new Christmas craft market, delicious food and a firework display at Bulkington Recreational Ground.”

The following day, November 19, the attention switches to Bedworth when there will be entertainment from midday leading on to the lights switch-on from 6pm.

There will be a live stage in All Saints Square outside the almshouses, funfair rides, a chance to pick up gifts at the craft market, buy food and then enjoy a firework display at Miners’ Welfare Park.

And then on Friday, November 25, Nuneaton is the centre of attention with entertainment from 2pm and the lights switch-on at 6pm.

CJ Events Warwickshire will be back in town to offer street food, drinks and Christmas crafts, giving chance to pick up those last-minute stocking fillers.

There will be funfair rides throughout the town, a live stage in Market Place and a firework display from the Town Hall roof.

All three events will welcome back the spectacular Billy Bates’ Funfair.

Christmas lights will be switched on by the Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth, Cllr Jeff Clarke, along with the borough’s Town Crier, Paul Gough and the main man himself, Father Christmas.

Cllr Kris Wilson, Leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said: “Once again, we have a full programme of events to keep people merry this Christmas.

“As with last year, they will not be on a Sunday so we can maximise the ability for everyone to come along without fear of the job or school run the next day.

