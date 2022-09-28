After an understandable delay following the death of the Queen, Stratford Food Festival goes ahead this weekend.

The three-day food festival event takes over the main streets in the town and always draws crowds from far and near to taste, buy and learn how to prepare food – and drink.

It is organised by Stratford-upon-Avon BID as one of its main events each year to boost footfall in the town centre.

A spokesperson for the BID said: “Launching on Friday, September 30, the festival has attracted a wide range of artisan food producers and visitors will be able to eat their way around the world with stunning street food and some of the finest producers of dairy products, baked goods and sweet treats the region has to offer all served up alongside pop-up bars, cocktail demonstrations and live music.”

The established businesses look to highlight their offerings and one of them, Loxleys Restaurant and Wine Bar, has been a regular sponsor of the event and is back again this year.

The festival runs from 10am-8pm on the Friday and Saturday – and 10am-5pm on Sunday.

A highlight is always the demonstration kitchen which once again has a line-up of chefs, cooks and mixologists sharing their skills, hints and tips.