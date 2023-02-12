Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Stunning snowdrop scenes set to dazzle in Rugby village

Today’s the day – Sunday, February 12 – when Leamington Hastings will be putting on a show.

By Richard Howarth
3 hours ago

The village’s snowdrop day and walk runs from 11am-4pm with the church at the heart of the action.

Entry is £2.50 per adult, which includes a drink, with no charge for children under 16.

For that, you will be get a map of the village to take you around the snowdrops and on a sneak preview yesterday, Saturday, there are some wonderful displays on offer, with flowers to be seen on the roadside and in people’s gardens – including whole banks of them and others planted in wheelbarrows, a bicycle basket and more.

Most Popular
    A stunning display of snowdrops in Leamington Hastings.

    Before or after the walk, you can visit the church for refreshments and browse the range of stalls on offer, including artisan crafts, food and produce, plus a tombola.

    The event is organised by the Friends of All Saints and they are asking people to take cash.

    The church will be the focal point for Snowdrop Day at Leamington Hastings
    Getting the message across...