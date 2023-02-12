Today’s the day – Sunday, February 12 – when Leamington Hastings will be putting on a show.

The village’s snowdrop day and walk runs from 11am-4pm with the church at the heart of the action.

Entry is £2.50 per adult, which includes a drink, with no charge for children under 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For that, you will be get a map of the village to take you around the snowdrops and on a sneak preview yesterday, Saturday, there are some wonderful displays on offer, with flowers to be seen on the roadside and in people’s gardens – including whole banks of them and others planted in wheelbarrows, a bicycle basket and more.

Most Popular

A stunning display of snowdrops in Leamington Hastings.

Before or after the walk, you can visit the church for refreshments and browse the range of stalls on offer, including artisan crafts, food and produce, plus a tombola.

The event is organised by the Friends of All Saints and they are asking people to take cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The church will be the focal point for Snowdrop Day at Leamington Hastings