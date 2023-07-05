Audley Binswood retirement village in Leamington is opening its doors for its Summer Fair on Wednesday July 26, between 11am and 3pm.
The fair, which is free to attend, will feature stalls, entertainment and a charity tombola.
Visitors will be able to browse stalls selling local produce including handmade food and local crafts, including jewellery, cards, and woodcraft.
The fair is open to all and for more information on the specific village activities please visit https://www.audleyvillages.co.uk/its-summer-fairs-season