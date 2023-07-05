Register
Summer Fair at Audley Binswood retirement village in Leamington

It will take place on Wednesday July 26, between 11am and 3pm.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST
Visitors will be able to browse stalls selling local produce including handmade food and local crafts, including jewellery, cards, and woodcraft.
Audley Binswood retirement village in Leamington is opening its doors for its Summer Fair on Wednesday July 26, between 11am and 3pm.

The fair, which is free to attend, will feature stalls, entertainment and a charity tombola.

Visitors will be able to browse stalls selling local produce including handmade food and local crafts, including jewellery, cards, and woodcraft.

The fair is open to all and for more information on the specific village activities please visit https://www.audleyvillages.co.uk/its-summer-fairs-season

