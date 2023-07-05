It will take place on Wednesday July 26, between 11am and 3pm.

Visitors will be able to browse stalls selling local produce including handmade food and local crafts, including jewellery, cards, and woodcraft.

Audley Binswood retirement village in Leamington is opening its doors for its Summer Fair on Wednesday July 26, between 11am and 3pm.

The fair, which is free to attend, will feature stalls, entertainment and a charity tombola.

