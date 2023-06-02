Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
View from behind two visitors seated in deckchairs as part of the audience at the Illyria Theatre Company's production of Ali Baba & the Forty Thieves at Dudmaston. M.R.View from behind two visitors seated in deckchairs as part of the audience at the Illyria Theatre Company's production of Ali Baba & the Forty Thieves at Dudmaston. M.R.
View from behind two visitors seated in deckchairs as part of the audience at the Illyria Theatre Company's production of Ali Baba & the Forty Thieves at Dudmaston. M.R.

Summer nights: Your guide to outdoor films, concerts and theatre shows at National Trust venues in Warwickshire

Open-air theatre performances, outdoor music concerts and your favourite films screened in picturesque surroundings - these are all available this summer at a National Trust locations in Warwickshire.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:37 BST

Here are a few of the best National Trust outdoor events in the county (book ahead to secure your tickets).

At Baddesley Clinton there are three outdoor cinema experiences on the front lawn, overlooking the house. On Friday July 7, enjoy an open-air showing of the most successful movie musical of all time, ‘Grease’. On Saturday July 8 there’s a sing-a-long showing of The Greatest Showman and on Sunday July 9 there’ll be a showing of the incredible Top Gun: Maverick! www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/baddesley-clinton

1. Baddesley Clinton

At Baddesley Clinton there are three outdoor cinema experiences on the front lawn, overlooking the house. On Friday July 7, enjoy an open-air showing of the most successful movie musical of all time, ‘Grease’. On Saturday July 8 there’s a sing-a-long showing of The Greatest Showman and on Sunday July 9 there’ll be a showing of the incredible Top Gun: Maverick! www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/baddesley-clinton Photo: © National Trust Images John Millar

At Coughton Court, there are a whole host of evening summer events for visitors to enjoy under the stars.  On Friday July 14 The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will be performing the timeless love story, Romeo and Juliet, against the beautiful backdrop of the house. Then Adventure Cinema will be bringing a screening of Elvis on Friday June 9 and the classic Dirty Dancing on Saturday June 10, followed by Top Gun: Maverick! on Sunday June 11. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/coughton-court

2. Coughton Court

At Coughton Court, there are a whole host of evening summer events for visitors to enjoy under the stars.  On Friday July 14 The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will be performing the timeless love story, Romeo and Juliet, against the beautiful backdrop of the house. Then Adventure Cinema will be bringing a screening of Elvis on Friday June 9 and the classic Dirty Dancing on Saturday June 10, followed by Top Gun: Maverick! on Sunday June 11. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/coughton-court Photo: © National Trust Bill Alloway

Enjoy the grounds of Charlecote Park after hours with outdoor theatre performances from the Three Inch Fools. With musical instruments in hand, there’s plenty of laughter, endless costume changes and riotous adventures fit for all the family in two evenings of entertainment as they perform Shakespeare’s chaotic comedy As You Like It on Friday August 4, and their calamitous take on the legendary folktale Robin Hood on Saturday August 5. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/charlecote-park

3. Charlecote Park

Enjoy the grounds of Charlecote Park after hours with outdoor theatre performances from the Three Inch Fools. With musical instruments in hand, there’s plenty of laughter, endless costume changes and riotous adventures fit for all the family in two evenings of entertainment as they perform Shakespeare’s chaotic comedy As You Like It on Friday August 4, and their calamitous take on the legendary folktale Robin Hood on Saturday August 5. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/charlecote-park Photo: © National Trust Jana Eastwood

The summer months have finally arrived and Packwood is starting off the season’s events on Friday June 23 with The Lord Chamberlain’s Men who will be bringing Romeo and Juliet to the beautiful gardens. On Thursday August 31 Packwood will welcome Heartbreak Productions for their open-air performance of David Walliams' Bad Dad. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/packwood-house

4. Packwood

The summer months have finally arrived and Packwood is starting off the season’s events on Friday June 23 with The Lord Chamberlain’s Men who will be bringing Romeo and Juliet to the beautiful gardens. On Thursday August 31 Packwood will welcome Heartbreak Productions for their open-air performance of David Walliams' Bad Dad. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/packwood-house Photo: © National Trust Images Chris Lacey

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:National TrustWarwickshire