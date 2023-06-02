Summer nights: Your guide to outdoor films, concerts and theatre shows at National Trust venues in Warwickshire

3 . Charlecote Park

Enjoy the grounds of Charlecote Park after hours with outdoor theatre performances from the Three Inch Fools. With musical instruments in hand, there’s plenty of laughter, endless costume changes and riotous adventures fit for all the family in two evenings of entertainment as they perform Shakespeare’s chaotic comedy As You Like It on Friday August 4, and their calamitous take on the legendary folktale Robin Hood on Saturday August 5. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/charlecote-park Photo: © National Trust Jana Eastwood