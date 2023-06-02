Summer nights: Your guide to outdoor films, concerts and theatre shows at National Trust venues in Warwickshire

Open-air theatre performances, outdoor music concerts and your favourite films screened in picturesque surroundings - these are all available this summer at a National Trust locations in Warwickshire.
Here are a few of the best National Trust outdoor events in the county (book ahead to secure your tickets).
1. Baddesley Clinton
At Baddesley Clinton there are three outdoor cinema experiences on the front lawn, overlooking the house. On Friday July 7, enjoy an open-air showing of the most successful movie musical of all time, ‘Grease’.
On Saturday July 8 there’s a sing-a-long showing of The Greatest Showman and on Sunday July 9 there’ll be a showing of the incredible Top Gun: Maverick!
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/baddesley-clinton Photo: © National Trust Images John Millar
2. Coughton Court
At Coughton Court, there are a whole host of evening summer events for visitors to enjoy under the stars. On Friday July 14 The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will be performing the timeless love story, Romeo and Juliet, against the beautiful backdrop of the house. Then Adventure Cinema will be bringing a screening of Elvis on Friday June 9 and the classic Dirty Dancing on Saturday June 10, followed by Top Gun: Maverick! on Sunday June 11. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/coughton-court Photo: © National Trust Bill Alloway
3. Charlecote Park
Enjoy the grounds of Charlecote Park after hours with outdoor theatre performances from the Three Inch Fools. With musical instruments in hand, there’s plenty of laughter, endless costume changes and riotous adventures fit for all the family in two evenings of entertainment as they perform Shakespeare’s chaotic comedy As You Like It on Friday August 4, and their calamitous take on the legendary folktale Robin Hood on Saturday August 5. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/charlecote-park Photo: © National Trust Jana Eastwood
4. Packwood
The summer months have finally arrived and Packwood is starting off the season’s events on Friday June 23 with The Lord Chamberlain’s Men who will be bringing Romeo and Juliet to the beautiful gardens. On Thursday August 31 Packwood will welcome Heartbreak Productions for their open-air performance of David Walliams' Bad Dad. www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/packwood-house Photo: © National Trust Images Chris Lacey