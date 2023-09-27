Survivor who fled sinking cruise ship will be talking in Kenilworth about her terrifying ordeal

She will be talking at the next Kenilworth u3a meeting on October 19

A survivor who fled her sinking cruise ship will be talking in Kenilworth about her terrifying ordeal.

Georgie Hale and her husband, from Coventry, were passengers on the MV Explorer in 2007 and had been enjoying the trip of a lifetime.

But they were forced to flee when the ship struck submerged ice and began sinking. Fortunately, all 154 passengers and crew were able to take to the lifeboats.

At the next Kenilworth u3a meeting, Georgie will recall their experiences of escaping from the sinking ship and enduring subfreezing temperatures as they waited for many hours until a Norwegian liner plucked them from the sea and took them to safety in Chile.

The talk will take place on Thursday October 19 at 2.30pm at Kenilworth Methodist Church,