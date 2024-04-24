Table tennis for the older generation in Warwick
We are a long standing social table tennis group aimed at retired men and women playing predominantly doubles at a standard above beginner level.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
We meet every Tuesday at 9.30am for two hours and welcome new players to try, for free, and if interested, pay per quarter.
Players to bring their own bat and can just walk past reception to the St. Nicholas Park Sports Hall where they will be greeted by friendly like minded people.
Ages range up to 91 years but mainly pensioners in their late 60`s or 70`s.
More players required to cover ever increasing costs.