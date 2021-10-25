Take part in a Halloween scavenger hunt in Lutterworth town centre

Scores of excited children and families are loving taking part in a super-spooky Halloween spine-tingler in Lutterworth town centre.

Ghosts, ghouls and devilish-looking pumpkins are lurking everywhere as the two-week scavenger hunt began with a big bang on Saturday October 16.

The event will run every day up to and including Halloween itself on Sunday October 31.

Fiona Berrisford and Paul Wilkinson of Chapman butchers join in the Halloween trail. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Sharee Jones, who is helping to stage the fun-packed heart of town festival, said: “We got off to a brilliant start and we’re in full swing already.

“We’ve got over 20 shops and cafes in Lutterworth backing the Scavenger Hunt – and that’s fantastic for a small town like ours.

“Our shopkeepers are scarily dressing up their windows – and a lot of them are dressing up for the occasion as well as the children coming into town.

“Everyone’s really embracing the whole thing.

Jane Kirkwood outside her shop who is taking part in the Lutterworth town centre scavenger hunt until October 31. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“So many of us here in Lutterworth are getting into the spirit of the Scavenger Hunt,” said Sharee, of Lutterworth Retail Forum.

“Youngsters have to look for a special Halloween image in every shop window.

“They then have to match those to the Spooky Spiders Web, which they can find in the shops here.

“The children are having so much fun going off on the hunt.

Mellissa Cross of Whites Florists taking part in the Lutterworth town centre scavenger hunt until October 31. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“And they’re thrilled to get a free bag of scary sweets at the end of the trail!

“It’s helping to bring our entire community in Lutterworth together – and families are spending special time with each other,” said Sharee, who said they’re backing the Fiver Fest shop locally campaign this week as well.

“You can’t have anywhere near this much fun, spills and thrills shopping online, can you?

“So we’re also encouraging local people to head into our town centre, enjoy our top-notch shops and take advantage of all we’ve got to offer.

Lydia Woodroffe, 12, Kate Woodroffe of Forget me Not, Jess Cook, 8, and Elosie Woodroffe, 8, during the scavenger hunt. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We’re helping to persuade people to get back out and again, to look into our shop windows and get behind our buzzing shops and businesses here.

“We’d also like to say a big thank you to Harborough District Council for helping to fund the Scavenger Hunt – they’ve been very supportive.

“This is the first time we’ve put this very special Halloween spectacular on in Lutterworth – but it certainly won’t be the last!”

You can find out more about the Scavenger Hunt on the Lutterworth Shopper’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/LutterworthShopper

Claire Morris and Charlotte Sankey of Sweet Sisters with scavengers Ellie Barnett, 6, and Oscar Barnett, 2. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER