The circus is coming to town - and two schools in Rugby will be benefiting from the fun.

The PTAs of both Henry Hinde Infant School and Henry Hinde Junior Schools have joined forces to organise an evening of entertainment, food and refreshments for the local community, through an educational circus ‘Happy's Circus’ who tour the UK for schools and good causes throughout the UK.

The eye-catching yellow and red big top circus tent will be at Henry Hinde Junior School, Cornwallis Road, on Friday June 23, with gates opening at 4.30pm and showtime at 5.30pm.

Happy’s Circus provides a professional all human (no animals) two-and-a-half hour experience presented by a 15-strong touring team.

The experience starts with a 15/20 minute pre-show warm-up, followed by a 45-minute performance which precedes a 30-minute interval, ahead of a second 45-minutes of entertainment.

At the end of the show, there is the opportunity for photos with the performers.

The show features different acts and is hosted by the ring mistress and clown introducing acrobats, aerialists, speciality acts, magic and audience participation.

A spokesperson for the PTAs said: "The event is more than just a circus for the schools. It is an opportunity for the pupils educational cultural capital to be enhanced with Happy Circus providing the schools with circus themed resources for pupils to learn about circus history, videos, lesson plans, group activities, songs, music and much more."

Book your tickets online at the PTA's website: https://friends-of-henry-hinde-infant-school.sumupstore.com