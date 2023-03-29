Free tours start next week, organised by Rugby Visitor Centre and taking in iconic buildings and landmarks in the town centre, with guides revealing the stories behind the borough's rich history.
Stops include the Webb Ellis Rugby Football Museum, the William Webb Ellis statue, The Queen's Gates at the entrance of The Close at Rugby School, St Andrew's Church, the statue of Rupert Brooke and the monument to Sir Frank Whittle.
The first free tour takes place on Good Friday, April 7, at 11am, with tours then taking place at 11am every Saturday from April 8 to the end of September.On Saturday, May 6, a special coronation tour takes place, with the guides revealing Rugby's royal connections.
Places on all tours must be booked in advance by calling the visitor centre on (01788) 533217 or online at www.therugbytown.co.uk/townguides
Tours start at the visitor centre, except the coronation tour, which starts in Caldecott Park.
Tom Kittendorf, the borough council's chief officer for leisure and wellbeing, said: "Our team of volunteer town guides share a real passion for Rugby's heritage and over the years have helped thousands of residents and visitors discover the history in the heart of the town centre.
"With the coronation of King Charles III – and rugby union celebrating its bicentenary - it's the perfect time to celebrate the history on your doorstep and find out more about the borough's past."