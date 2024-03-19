The Great Easter Egg Hunt set to be held in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Great Easter Egg Hunt will see participants search for Easter eggs hidden in the windows of shops, cafes and restaurants across the town centre between March 23 and April 7.

The egg-citing event organised by BID Leamington will feature three trails, and people are asked to have a cracking time finding each Easter egg and gathering clues to discover the Easter Bunny’s favourite three things.

More than 60 businesses are taking part in the event, and those who correctly gather all of the clues will be entered into a prize draw to be in with a chance of winning the grand prize of a £200 voucher to spend in the town.

There will also be three runner-up prizes of a £50 voucher – with one allocated to each trail - as well as a host of other prizes donated by local businesses across the town.

Entry forms are available from participating shops, Leamington’s Visitor Information Centre and the lower mall of Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

Completed entries can be posted at the Easter post box located at Cote Restaurant, based in Regent Court, or the BID Leamington office, in Park Court.

The event is one of a variety of activities taking place in Leamington throughout the Easter period.

Regent Court is hosting a free Willy Wonka Experience on March 30 between 12pm and 4pm which invites visitors to immerse themselves in the magic and meet Willy Wonka himself, along with an Oompa Loompa bubbleologist and walking candy canes.

Easter Fest 2024 will also be held on the Parade on April 1 from 10am to 4pm featuring a variety of stalls, activities and entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

Alison Shaw, Project Manager at BID Leamington, said: “We’re very excited to invite people to take part in our Great Easter Egg Hunt.

“It will be a great opportunity to have fun while visiting some of our excellent businesses across the town centre.

“The event has been very well supported and we have some incredible prizes on offer, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the town centre this Easter.