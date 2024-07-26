Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Myton Hospices’ Butterfly Effect has taken flight and there is still an opportunity for you to be part of this poignant display.

On Friday 26th August, The Butterfly Effect installation was unveiled at Coughton Court, National Trust property in Alcester, marking the beginning of the heartfelt campaign.

The installation, consisting of over 1,000 locally crafted, red, metal butterflies, has seen hundreds of people dedicate a butterfly in memory of loved ones who are sadly no longer with us. There is still time for you to make a dedication in return for your own butterfly, allowing you to be part of this poignant display whilst supporting Myton’s vital work.

So far, The Myton Hospices are pleased to announce over 900 butterflies have been dedicated to loved ones and £50,000 has been raised so far.

The Myton Hospices - The Butterfly Effect Launch

The Myton Hospices and the National Trust invite you to visit this beautiful display on the grounds of Coughton Court, from now until Sunday 11th August. The Myton team will be on hand daily from 11am-3pm, except Mondays when the property is closed, and there will be musical performances most days at 1pm.

Tom Cronin, a Myton supporter, shared why he is part of The Butterfly Effect, after his wife, Katie was cared for by The Myton Hospices:

“In these situations, and the one we found ourselves in, nothing you can do can ever make it better and the best outcome is to never need Myton. But Myton truly is the best place to be for everyone and I can’t imagine anywhere else doing a better job.”

With your help, Myton aims to raise £75,000 from this campaign to fund the recruitment, training, and salary of a registered nurse for 18 months. By joining The Butterfly Effect, you can ensure Myton can continue to care for people like Katie and Tom when they need it most, now and in the future.

The Myton Hospices - The Butterfly Effect Installation

Charlotte Ingram, Director of Income Generation and Supporter Engagement at The Myton Hospices said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has already supported The Butterfly Effect campaign by purchasing a butterfly and making a donation. We look forward to seeing you all between now and 11th August. We would also like to thank the National Trust for all of their support, our sponsors Clear Insurance Management, CEWE and The Box Factory, JLR for helping to build the installation, all of the families who have shared their stories as part of the campaign and George Worrall Engineering Limited for producing the butterflies. There is still time to buy a butterfly and support our vital work.”