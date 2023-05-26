Top family fun things to do in south Warwickshire during the May half term

1 . Kenilworth Castle

Learn how to become a knight at Kenilworth Castle – prices start from £41.50 for 2 adults and up to 3 children for weekday entry Learn how to hold a sword, explore the armour tent and find out how the king bestows the title of knight upon someone – all within the shadow of Kenilworth Castle. Families can also have fun with interactive exhibition that brings Kenilworth’s history back to life, whilst taking in views from Elizabeth I’s private rooms for the first time in centuries. Suitable for the whole family. Runs 27 May to 4 June. Book online for a discount. More info: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/kenilworth-castle-kids-rule-2023/ Photo: Kenilworth Castle