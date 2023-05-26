Register
Top family fun things to do in south Warwickshire during the May half term

By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:07 BST

This list has been put together by the tourism promoters Shakespeare’s England.

For more information on things to do and places to stay in Shakespeare’s England, visit www.shakespeares-england.co.uk

Learn how to become a knight at Kenilworth Castle – prices start from £41.50 for 2 adults and up to 3 children for weekday entry Learn how to hold a sword, explore the armour tent and find out how the king bestows the title of knight upon someone – all within the shadow of Kenilworth Castle. Families can also have fun with interactive exhibition that brings Kenilworth’s history back to life, whilst taking in views from Elizabeth I’s private rooms for the first time in centuries. Suitable for the whole family. Runs 27 May to 4 June. Book online for a discount. More info: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/kenilworth-castle-kids-rule-2023/

1. Kenilworth Castle

Learn how to become a knight at Kenilworth Castle – prices start from £41.50 for 2 adults and up to 3 children for weekday entry Learn how to hold a sword, explore the armour tent and find out how the king bestows the title of knight upon someone – all within the shadow of Kenilworth Castle. Families can also have fun with interactive exhibition that brings Kenilworth’s history back to life, whilst taking in views from Elizabeth I’s private rooms for the first time in centuries. Suitable for the whole family. Runs 27 May to 4 June. Book online for a discount. More info: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/kenilworth-castle-kids-rule-2023/ Photo: Kenilworth Castle

Embark on a new puzzle-themed pirate adventure in Stratford-upon-Avon at magical attraction, Magic Alley - £9 for over-6s, and £5 for children aged 3-6 (plus booking fee). Encounter mysterious clues, hidden messages, and mind-bending challenges that will test your ingenuity and teamwork to retrieve the treasure in this new land or pirates and puzzles that opens on 27 May. The adventure culminates in a visit to a beach full of play sand, where little ones can enjoy building sand castles, and parents can relax in a deck chair. Recommended for those aged 6 and over. Runs until 4 September. For more info: http://magicalleystratford.com/events/

2. Magic Alley pirate adventure, Stratford

Embark on a new puzzle-themed pirate adventure in Stratford-upon-Avon at magical attraction, Magic Alley - £9 for over-6s, and £5 for children aged 3-6 (plus booking fee). Encounter mysterious clues, hidden messages, and mind-bending challenges that will test your ingenuity and teamwork to retrieve the treasure in this new land or pirates and puzzles that opens on 27 May. The adventure culminates in a visit to a beach full of play sand, where little ones can enjoy building sand castles, and parents can relax in a deck chair. Recommended for those aged 6 and over. Runs until 4 September. For more info: http://magicalleystratford.com/events/ Photo: Magic Alley

Handle mini beasts and come face to face with a Spectacled Caiman at Stratford Butterfly Farm – £27.50 for 2 adults and 2 children when booked online Walk amongst some of the world’s most stunning and colourful butterflies in a tropical rainforest setting, complete with fish-filled pools, splashing waterfalls, before having the chance to handle different insects between 27 May and 4 June. A spectacled caiman – part of the alligator species – will also be greeting families as part of the new Rainforest Realm exhibition, which features other animals from Central American rainforests. More info: https://www.butterflyfarm.co.uk/attraction/news/may-half-term

3. Stratford Butterfly Farm

Handle mini beasts and come face to face with a Spectacled Caiman at Stratford Butterfly Farm – £27.50 for 2 adults and 2 children when booked online Walk amongst some of the world’s most stunning and colourful butterflies in a tropical rainforest setting, complete with fish-filled pools, splashing waterfalls, before having the chance to handle different insects between 27 May and 4 June. A spectacled caiman – part of the alligator species – will also be greeting families as part of the new Rainforest Realm exhibition, which features other animals from Central American rainforests. More info: https://www.butterflyfarm.co.uk/attraction/news/may-half-term Photo: Stratford Butterfly Farm

Take the kids back to Tudor times at Mary Arden’s Farm, Stratford-upon-Avon – £7.50 per adult and £15 for children aged 4-15. Get hands-on with flower crown crafting, help prepare for a Tudor feast and take part in an interactive retelling of As You Like It; one of Shakespeare’s most loved comedies. Finally, the day will end with traditional Tudor dancing to the sounds of Tudor-inspired music. Suitable for ages 4+ and runs on 30 and 31 May. Online booking required. More info: https://www.shakespeare.org.uk/visit/whats-on/spring-fun-at-the-farm/

4. Mary Arden’s Farm, Stratford

Take the kids back to Tudor times at Mary Arden’s Farm, Stratford-upon-Avon – £7.50 per adult and £15 for children aged 4-15. Get hands-on with flower crown crafting, help prepare for a Tudor feast and take part in an interactive retelling of As You Like It; one of Shakespeare’s most loved comedies. Finally, the day will end with traditional Tudor dancing to the sounds of Tudor-inspired music. Suitable for ages 4+ and runs on 30 and 31 May. Online booking required. More info: https://www.shakespeare.org.uk/visit/whats-on/spring-fun-at-the-farm/ Photo: Mary Arden’s Farm

