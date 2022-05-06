Visitors can get the chance to explore the grounds of a south Warwickshire landmark and raise for the local village.
The Radway Grange Open Gardens fundraising event takes place on May 14 and 15 (2-5pm on both days) and will raise money to improve the recreation ground in Radway.
Tickets will cost £5 per person, with the under 10’s free.
Buy your tickets online at https://www.radwayevents.co.uk
Upon entry you will receive a map of the grounds, showing the walking route and points of interest. There will be afternoon tea, plant stalls, a garden bring and buy sale, activities for children including a caterpillar trail, and a raffle draw run on each day.
You will also be able to buy raffle tickets for your chance to win one of 12 prizes.