Visitors can get the chance to explore the grounds of a south Warwickshire landmark and raise for the local village.

The Radway Grange Open Gardens fundraising event takes place on May 14 and 15 (2-5pm on both days) and will raise money to improve the recreation ground in Radway

By Phil Hibble
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:07 pm
Tickets will cost £5 per person, with the under 10’s free.

Buy your tickets online at https://www.radwayevents.co.uk

Upon entry you will receive a map of the grounds, showing the walking route and points of interest. There will be afternoon tea, plant stalls, a garden bring and buy sale, activities for children including a caterpillar trail, and a raffle draw run on each day.

You will also be able to buy raffle tickets for your chance to win one of 12 prizes.

