The Weird Walk of Warwick takes place on select dates this month

The Lord Leycester Hospital where The Weird Walk of Warwick begins

A new walking tour of Warwick that promises to reveal the dark past of our town has been launched.

The Weird Walk of Warwick is a 90-minute guided tour of Warwick, focussed on the town’s ghost stories, murders, deaths and famous faces from history.

The tour heads to famous locations in Warwick, including Warwick Castle, the home of Thomas Oken, the Old Shire Hall Courts and the Lord Leycester Hospital, where the tour starts.

Each location features tales from the past, with the aim of shedding new light on the more macabre side of Warwick’s history.

Stories include the night the Gunpowder Plot came to Warwick in the form of a daring heist, the controversial circumstances of Thomas Oken’s last will, the ghost said to roam the halls of the Lord Leycester, and the very worst criminals of Warwickshire who were tried in the courts.

The Weird Walk of Warwick was created by Warrane Worthington, the costumed guide who takes you through the streets.

“When I first started researching Warwick’s history, I was blown away by what I found,” explains Warrane.

“Warwick itself had very little crime, but Shire Hall acted as Warwickshire County Courts, which meant the very worst criminals in the county were imprisoned, tried and executed here.”

Each story is told in great detail, with all the gory parts kept in, meaning the tour is recommended for ages 12 and up.

When asked what Warrane’s favourite part of Warwick history is he said: “It has to be Moll Bloxham. It’s technically a legend, but apparently, she was a servant in Warwick who turned into a hell hound; a giant black beast that killed whoever got on her bad side.”

The Weird Walk of Warwick takes place on select dates in October, starting at 7.30pm from outside the Lord Leycester Hospital with more dates being announced in future.