Warwick and Kenilworth Choral Society kicks off its 70th anniversary season with a double Mozart celebration: his impassioned Requiem and his uplifting Coronation Mass.

The group will be welcoming its recently appointed MD Laura Bailie conducting, with Colin Druce on the organ.

The concert will take place on Saturday November 18, 7.30pm at St Paul’s Church, Warwick, CV34 6HA.