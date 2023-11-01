Warwick and Kenilworth Choral Society kicks off its 70th anniversary season with a double Mozart celebration
Concert is on November 18
Warwick and Kenilworth Choral Society kicks off its 70th anniversary season with a double Mozart celebration: his impassioned Requiem and his uplifting Coronation Mass.
The group will be welcoming its recently appointed MD Laura Bailie conducting, with Colin Druce on the organ.
The concert will take place on Saturday November 18, 7.30pm at St Paul’s Church, Warwick, CV34 6HA.
Tickets are £15 (£5 students and under-18s) and are available on the door, from Presto Music, Kenilworth Books, Warwick Books and on 07523 911428.