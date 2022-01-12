WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

1. Theatre

Hedda Loft Theatre, Leamington, January 19 to 29. Lucy Kirkwood’s startling present day version of Hedda Gabler, Ibsen’s 19th century masterpiece, opens next week at the Loft. Hedda, still mourning the father she adored, returns from honeymoon with a husband she doesn’t love, to a flat and a pregnancy she doesn’t want. Trapped by her past and fearful of her future, bored by her life but too cowardly to walk away from it, she finds herself caught between three men. And in the end, something has to give. Sue Moore directs. Visit lofttheatrecompany.com or call 01926 830860 to book. Pictured is Elizabeth Morris as Hedda Gabler.

Photo: Richard Smith Photography