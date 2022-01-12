WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

Whether it's live music or theatre, there are plenty of things to do in the coming days.
1. Theatre
Hedda
Loft Theatre, Leamington, January 19 to 29. Lucy Kirkwood’s startling present day version of Hedda Gabler, Ibsen’s 19th century masterpiece, opens next week at the Loft. Hedda, still mourning the father she adored, returns from honeymoon with a husband she doesn’t love, to a flat and a pregnancy she doesn’t want. Trapped by her past and fearful of her future, bored by her life but too cowardly to walk away from it, she finds herself caught between three men. And in the end, something has to give. Sue Moore directs. Visit lofttheatrecompany.com or call 01926 830860 to book. Pictured is Elizabeth Morris as Hedda Gabler.
Photo: Richard Smith Photography
2. Music
Orchestra of the Swan: Arcadiana, Warwick Hall, Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, January 20. The special gala concert celebrates the acclaimed orchestra’s new residency at Warwick Hall. The programme comprises Wagner’s ‘Siegfried Idyll’, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto and Schubert’s Symphony no.5. Composed in 1791, The Clarinet Concerto remains one of Mozart’s most enduringly popular pieces and demonstrates his love of the clarinet. It will be directed and performed by virtuoso clarinettist Michael Collins. Schubert’s 5th Symphony showcases his infatuation with Mozart and represents something of a personal tribute to his idol. Call 01926 776438 or email [email protected] to book.
3. Music
Monteverdi String Band, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, January 25. Composers including Gabrieli, Castello, Scarani, Rovetta, Salaverde, Virgiliano, Mortaro, Piccinini, Marini, Cazzati, Rosenmüller and Legrenzi will transport the audience to 17th century Italy with joyful canzonas, dramatic sonatas, exquisite ornamentations and luxurious harmony. Visit leamingtonmusic.org to book or for more information.
4. Theatre
Here’s What She Said To Me, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 27 to 29. Meet Agbeke, Omotola and Aramide, the three generations of proud African women connecting with each other across two continents, across time and space. Here’s What She Said to Me combines drama with music, poetry and movement to tell a story of daughters and mothers in a world of migrations. Visit belgrade.co.uk to book.
Photo: Chris Saunders