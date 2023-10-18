Register
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

What's On: Get into the festive spirit at the Christmas Fair at in Warwick

The event in November will feature local businesses in Warwick and Leamington
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST
A Christmas Fair featuring local businesses in Warwick and Leamington will be held in November.A Christmas Fair featuring local businesses in Warwick and Leamington will be held in November.
A Christmas Fair featuring local businesses in Warwick and Leamington will be held in November.

A Christmas Fair featuring local businesses in Warwick and Leamington will be held in November.

The event is being organised by Hair Management and will take place at Nuffield Health and Wellbeing Centre, Gallagher Business Park, CV34 6AD on Tuesday November 7, 1-8pm.

Organisers said it will be the "perfect opportunity to find unique gifts for your loved ones and indulge in some self-care while supporting local businesses...promising a day of festive fun, Christmas shopping, and community spirit."

Most Popular

    They added: "Whether you're looking for gifts for your loved ones or just want to indulge in a little retail therapy, this event has something for everyone. Refreshments will also be available, including a cup of hot coffee and slice of cake for just £3.95."

    As well as Hair Management, other businesses attending include The Warwickshire Gin Company, Jens Designs and Gems Gems.

    The event will be raising funds for Warwick Myton Hospice.

    Related topics:WarwickOrganisersLeamington