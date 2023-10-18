What's On: Get into the festive spirit at the Christmas Fair at in Warwick
A Christmas Fair featuring local businesses in Warwick and Leamington will be held in November.
The event is being organised by Hair Management and will take place at Nuffield Health and Wellbeing Centre, Gallagher Business Park, CV34 6AD on Tuesday November 7, 1-8pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Organisers said it will be the "perfect opportunity to find unique gifts for your loved ones and indulge in some self-care while supporting local businesses...promising a day of festive fun, Christmas shopping, and community spirit."
They added: "Whether you're looking for gifts for your loved ones or just want to indulge in a little retail therapy, this event has something for everyone. Refreshments will also be available, including a cup of hot coffee and slice of cake for just £3.95."
As well as Hair Management, other businesses attending include The Warwickshire Gin Company, Jens Designs and Gems Gems.
The event will be raising funds for Warwick Myton Hospice.