When will the Leamington Christmas lights switch-on take place - and who is turning on the lights?

Festive celebrations in Leamington.

Festive celebrations are set to begin slightly earlier this year in Leamington.

Leamington will be the first town in the district to host its Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday November 6, with the festivities forming part of the Diwali and Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab celebrations in the town.

The fun starts with a yuletide market from 10am. The stage outside the town hall will feature live music, a Kirtan from the Gurdwara Sahib and a reading for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab.

Most Popular

The chair of the district council, Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, will light the Myton Hospice Tree of Light outside the town hall at 4pm, with the main lights being switched on at 5.30pm by the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Nick Wilkins and local boxing hero Lewis Williams, who won Gold in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Advertisement

WHITNASH

Residents of Whitnash will be celebrating the start of Christmas on Sunday December 4. The event is held outside The Plough and Harrow pub in the town and starts at 4pm with stalls, food, entertainment, and an appearance by Father Christmas. The lights will be switched on at 6pm.