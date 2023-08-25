Wine tasting and free spa taster sessions will be available at Leamington hotel’s open day

It will also feature archery, golf, face painting and a bee experience with honey tasting

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa is hosting an open day on September 17

A Leamington hotel is opening its doors for an open day with live music and food, free family activities and guided tours.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa is inviting guests to experience archery, golf, face painting, a bee experience with honey tasting and wine tasting at its free-to-attend open day on Sunday September 17.

Free spa taster sessions will be also held at the hotel’s Elan Spa.

Food and drink will also be available to purchase with the hotel putting on a BBQ between 12.30-3.30pm, mini afternoon teas until 3.30pm, and food and drink stalls in the grounds including a gin bar by Warwickshire Gin and ice creams by Daisy & Co, while the hotel’s bar and Orchard House café bar will also be open to guests.

People are asked to pre-register for the event on 01926 330 214 or by emailing [email protected]