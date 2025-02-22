What time is Britain’s Got Talent on TV tonight? ITV start time and channel details
- Britain’s Got Talent is returning for a new series
- It is starting earlier than ever - and fans might get caught out.
- ITV has confirmed the broadcast schedule for 2025.
A brand new series of Britain’s Got Talent is starting in just a few hours. The show is returning much earlier than expected and arrives just after the end of The Masked Singer.
The latest round of auditions will kick off on ITV tonight (February 22) and the show is scheduled to run throughout the rest of the winter and early spring. But who will be crowned the winner for 2025?
See what time that Britain’s Got Talent will be on TV and how to watch it. As well as the schedule for the season.
What time is Britain’s Got Talent on TV tonight?
The 18th series of BGT will kick-off on ITV today (February 22) and the start time has been confirmed. It will be stepping into the usual Saturday slot previously occupied by The Masked Singer.
The first episode of BGT’s new season will start at 7pm tonight and it will finish at approximately 8.25pm. It will run for around 85 minutes including ad-breaks.
How to watch Britain’s Got Talent?
The long-running reality competition will be broadcast on ITV1/ 1HD weekly. If you can’t watch it live, you can catch up an hour later on ITV1+1.
Viewers will also be able to watch the latest episode on demand via ITVX, the broadcaster’s catch-up service.
Britain’s Got Talent gets schedule shake-up
The show is starting earlier than usual - making its debut in February instead of in the spring. However it will continue through to the end of May, meaning the live episodes have received a major shake-up.
Instead of the live semi-finals taking place over consecutive evenings, they will air weekly on a Saturday - when the show reaches that stage of the competition. So you will get more time to savour the live episodes this year, although it may take some getting used to.
See who won The Masked Singer this year - and remind yourself of the identities of the celebrities revealed in 2025.
