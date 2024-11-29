Has it really been that long 🤯

Gavin and Stacey will conclude with its 2024 Christmas special.

The show has aired on both BBC One and BBC Three.

But how long ago did it make its debut?

We are just a few weeks away from the final ever episode of Gavin & Stacey.

The beloved BBC comedy will be back for one last trip to Barry and Billericay on Christmas Day 2024. It comes a full five years after the last festive special - which ended on a cliffhanger.

The Beeb has shared a first look at the last Gavin & Stacey episode - and dropped a few breadcrumbs of plot to satisfy fans for now. One of the stars of the show has also revealed a major twist.

But as we prepare for Gavin & Stacey to end (who is chopping onions right now), you might be wondering when it started. Here’s all you need to know:

When did the first episode of Gavin & Stacey air?

Gavin and Stacey in 2007. Photo: BBC | BBC

The show is written by former Fat Friends co-stars James Corden and Ruth Jones. Corden claims the idea came to him during a wedding.

The pair initially pitched the show - under the name It’s My Day - as a one off play initially to the BBC. However the Beeb liked it so much they ordered a full series.

Gavin & Stacey then premiered on BBC Three - which was a terrestrial TV channel at the time - on May 13 2007. The second season arrived less than a year later in March 2008.

The show then jumped over to BBC One for the third (and then final series) in 2009. It premiered on November 26 2009 and concluded on January 1 2010.

Gavin & Stacey then returned a decade later for a special on Christmas Day 2019. The final episode arrives on December 25 2024.

How long is between the first and last episode?

As previously mentioned, Gavin & Stacey debuted on BBC Three on May 13 2007 - and it will conclude on December 25 2024. It means that a whopping 17 years separate the first and last episodes of the show.

However that is nothing compared to Only Fools & Horses - another BBC sitcom. The first episode arrived in 1981 and the last Christmas special (for now at least) aired in 2003, which puts them 22 years apart.

Did you watch Gavin & Stacey when it first aired - or did you come to it later? Got any predictions for the final episode, share them by email: [email protected].