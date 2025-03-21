4 . Alison Hammond - BBC One

Alison Hammond will be one of the presenters helping to host Red Nose Day in 2025. She said: “For 40 years, I’ve watched it religiously every single year. I absolutely love the show. What they do is incredible, and the causes they support are amazing. I love watching the films where they show what’s been achieved and the people they’ve helped and of course I want to help.” | BBC/Hearst Magazines UK/Matthew Shave Photo: BBC/Hearst Magazines UK/Matthew Shave