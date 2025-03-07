Dancing on Ice will crown its 2025 winner in just a matter of days. After weeks of spectacular routines and heartbreaking exits, it has all come down to this.

The final of the 17th series of the ITV show is set to air on Sunday (March 9). One of the stars heartbreakingly missed out on making the final after the latest dance-off.

BetFred has named the favourite to win as the odds tumble for one celebrity in particular. But who already has one hand on the trophy? Let’s take a look!

1 . Chelsee Healey - eliminated The Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks actor was the first person to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice in 2025. She went home in week two. | ITV Photo: ITV

2 . Josh Jacobs - withdrawn Stand-up comedian Josh was forced to withdraw from the competition before episode three due to injury. | ITV Photo: ITV

3 . Ferne McCann - eliminated The former I’m a Celeb contestant and TOWIE star will not be winning Dancing on Ice in 2025. She was eliminated in week three. | ITV Photo: ITV