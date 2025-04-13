Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Big Brother starts at a slightly later time tonight 👁

Celebrity Big Brother will be on tonight - but not at its normal time.

The show took a break yesterday - but returns with a new episode.

But when will the ITV series be on TV?

Celebrity Big Brother fans are being urged not to get caught out by the TV schedule this evening. The long-running reality show will return with a new episode - but not at its normal time.

ITV is not airing the series on Saturday nights - including yesterday (April 12) - however it is only a brief break in the schedule. A brand new episode is due to air this evening, it has been confirmed.

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on tonight?

AJ Odudu and Will Best present Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ©ITV

The long-running reality show is about to start a new week of episodes today (April 13). It follows the first eviction on Friday night (April 11).

Celebrity Big Brother is due to begin at the later time of 10pm. It is due to run until 11pm and will last around an hour, including adverts.

Why does Celebrity Big Brother start late today?

The show usually starts at 9pm on ITV1/ STV, but it has been pushed back an hour for the latest episode. CBB’s delay is due to the new series of Grace - the John Simm starring crime drama starts at 8pm but lasts for almost two hours.

Celebrity Big Brother will return to its normal start time tomorrow (April 14).

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother in 2025?

The iconic reality show was revived by ITV in 2023 and the broadcast is now the home of both the celebrity version and the regular Big Brother. The current star-studded season is airing on ITV1/ STV, but if you can’t watch it live it is available on catch up via ITVX and STV Player.

