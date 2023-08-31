Fall in low-emission vehicles registered in the West Midlands – despite national usage soaring

There are now fewer low-emission vehicles registered to drivers in the West Midlands than there were a year ago, despite a surge in their use across the country.

Undated file photo of an electric car being charged, as the UK Government appears less likely to meet its net zero targets since it became more transparent on its plans, its climate advisers have said.

The RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles - the most popular low-emission vehicles - was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.