Fall in low-emission vehicles registered in the West Midlands – despite national usage soaring
There are now fewer low-emission vehicles registered to drivers in the West Midlands than there were a year ago, despite a surge in their use across the country.
There are now fewer low-emission vehicles registered to drivers in the West Midlands than there were a year ago, despite a surge in their use across the country.
The RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles - the most popular low-emission vehicles - was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.
New figures from the DVLA show there 126,008 low-emission vehicles were registered in the West Midlands as of March 2023 – down from 1,478.73 the year before, but up from 1,795.56 in 2018.