Fire service response time in West Midlands quicker than the national average

People in West Midlands had to wait an average of six minutes for firefighters to attend emergency callouts, new figures show.

London Fire Brigade dealing with the aftermath of a grass fire in Rainham, east London. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales as a new heatwave looms. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022.

Across the country, the average response time in the year ending to March was nine minutes and 13 seconds — the longest seen since comparable statistics became available. The Fire Brigades Union criticised the Government for not investing enough in the services as “every second counts in a fire”.

In the areas covered by the West Midlands Fire Service, people had to wait for an average of six minutes and 56 seconds for firefighters to respond to incidents. This includes time spent on the phone reporting the incident, the crew’s preparation, and their journey time.

The response time was up on six minutes and 35 seconds the year before.

It ranked third out of the 44 fire services in England for response times.

The average time it took the service to handle calls was one minute and 35 seconds.

The fire service attended 3,539 primary fires in the year to March, which are the most serious with a threat to life or property. This was 29 more than the year before.

Across England, the number of primary fires saw a 5.1% rise compared to the year before, as the warm dry weather last summer caused more wildfires.

A National Fire Chiefs Council spokesperson said: “In recent years response times across all incident types have been gradually increasing as the range of incident types attended by FRSs has grown and resources have been targeted at higher risks such as fires in the home, where most deaths and injuries from fire occur.

“Attendance times for fires in the home have remained relatively static over the last 10 years.”

There were 1,668 dwelling fires attended in West Midlands in the year to March and 1,066 road vehicle fires.

Ben Selby, FBU assistant general secretary said: “Firefighters do everything they can to keep the public safe, but with fewer firefighters, fewer fire stations and fewer fire engines, it is no wonder that response times are deteriorating.”

He added: “Years of brutal government cuts to the fire service are having a clear detrimental impact on public safety.

“Every second counts in a fire. It is about time that the government stopped counting pennies and invested in our fire service to protect people.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, and overall fire and rescue authorities will receive around £2.6 billion in 2023-24.