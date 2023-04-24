More cocaine seized in West Midlands

A member of staff at the Forensic Science Service in London examines part of a 33 kg haul of heroin seized by the Metropolitan Police. The heroin is being examined to aid police officers in their investigation surrounding the haul.

West Midlands Police seized more cocaine last year, new figures show.

Release, the national centre for drugs expertise, said the Government's figures on drug seizures show the "futility of their efforts" as drug harm and death remains high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Office figures show 53.4kg of cocaine were seized by West Midlands Police in the year to March 2022 – up from 3kg the year before.

Across England and Wales the quantity of cocaine seized by police forces and Border Force rose by 68% from over 11,000kg in 2021 to nearly 19,000kg last year.

Additionally, the amount of ketamine confiscated rose nearly ten-fold from 187kg to 1,837kg respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Home Office said this stark increase was the product of more high-quantity seizures.

In West Midlands, no ketamine was seized last year.

Niamh Eastwood, Release's executive director, said the Home Office's annual figures on drug seizures shows how futile their efforts are in stopping the illegal drug market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The market continues unabated, and harms continue to be at an all-time high, especially in relation to the tragedy of drug-related deaths," Ms Eastwood said.

She added: "It is unsurprising to see cocaine at the top of the Class A seizure tables given its popularity, but despite tens of thousands of kilos of cocaine being taken off the streets there will be little impact on the availability of the drug.

"We need to start to look at what other countries are doing, ending criminal sanctions for possession offences, and exploring regulated markets and reducing the harms that people are experiencing."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figures show there were 4,735 total drug seizures in West Midlands last year – down from 7,086 in 2021.

A significant amount of the drugs seized in the area last year were cannabis plants (23,261kg) and herbal cannabis (64.6kg).

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the Government will continue to back police and Border Force to use every available power to stop drugs from entering the country.

He added the figures show how effective the Government's approach has been as they "continue to go after the criminals who blight so many communities and destroy lives with these harmful substances".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regionally, police forces in the West Midlands confiscated 6% of the drugs seized across England and Wales.

Forces in London (22%) and in the East of England (12%) seized the highest amount. After them, Border Forces seized 11% of drugs confiscated nationally.

Steve Dann, Border Force chief operating officer said: "These seizures send a clear message to anyone prepared to smuggle illegal drugs into the country that we remain committed to tackle often violent and exploitative drug supply chains.