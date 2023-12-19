Thousands of outstanding crown court cases in the West Midlands – as national backlog hits record high

Thousands of court cases are waiting to see an outcome in the West Midlands in September, figures show.

File photo dated 08/01/2019 of FW Pomeroy's Statue of Justice stands on top of the Central Criminal Court building, Old Bailey, London. The criminal justice system is not providing the highest quality service to many victims, and does not always invest the time and attention needed in cases, a new report has found. A combination of competing demands, high workloads, poor communication and lack of experience were contributing to victims not always receiving the best service, a report by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), His Majesty's Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI) and His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation (HMI Probation) found. Issue date: Tuesday December 19, 2023.

Thousands of court cases are waiting to see an outcome in the West Midlands in September, figures show.

The news comes amid a record backlog across England, with the Victims' Commissioner expressing "grave concern" at the new figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the Ministry of Justice shows there were 2,891 outstanding crown court cases in the West Midlands as of September – almost the same as 2,890 a year earlier.

However, this was a rise from 1,880 outstanding cases in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Across England, there were 66,547 outstanding cases in crown courts.

This was up 6% on the year before and the highest figure since records began almost a decade ago in 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baroness Newlove, Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, said the figures were concerning and "no victim should be expected to wait years before their case gets to court".

She called for "urgent and creative intervention" to address the backlog.

On average, cases in the West Midlands had been waiting 192 days to be dealt with – with 486 cases unresolved for two years or more.

In September 2019, cases in the area were waiting 90 days, while 42 had waits of longer than two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Law Society of England and Wales cautioned the "fundamental right to access to justice is at stake without urgent investment into criminal justice".

President Nick Emmerson said the criminal justice system was "withering at the root due to decades of underinvestment and the Government’s failure to tackle the crisis".

He said court delays were compounded by a shortage of legal professionals, poor infrastructure and overrun prisons.

However, the Ministry of Justice said crown courts were now handling more cases than at any point since 2019 – and it is likely the backlog will rise in line with higher caseloads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Government previously set a target of reducing the crown court backlog to 53,000 by March 2025.

The number of outstanding magistrate court cases – which are generally less serious in nature – has also risen, and currently stands at 353,000 cases.

Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood branded the figures a "new low for this failing Government".

She added: "While the Government continues to outdo its own failures, it is victims up and down this country that are suffering because of this inept leadership."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice said: "People who break the law must face justice, and these figures show crown courts are now dealing with the highest number of cases than at any point since 2019.