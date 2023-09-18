West Midlands Police seizes £4.7 million from criminals – as fraud recoveries surge

West Midlands Police seized £4.7 million in assets and money from criminals in the year to March, new figures show.

Undated file photo of police tape at a crime scene. Police forces have committed to follow all "reasonable lines of enquiry" in an effort to improve investigations and drive down crime rates. The standards setting body published guidance for officers in England and Wales to consider all potential evidence - such as footage from CCTV, doorbells and dashcams, as well as phone tracking - if it could lead to a suspect or stolen property. Issue date: Monday August 28, 2023.

West Midlands Police seized £4.7 million in assets and money from criminals in the year to March, new figures show.

Police forces can recover the proceeds of crime through confiscation and forfeiture orders, which require those found guilty to pay a fine, or give the police the power to seize assets from them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These proceeds are then used to tackle crime, or are returned to victims.

Home Office figures show around £4.7 million was seized by West Midlands Police last year in the year to March – a rise from £3.4 million in 2021-22.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland the total value of assets recovered was around £339 million – a 5% drop from the year before.

A large proportion of this was from fraud cases – the Serious Fraud Office was responsible for almost £103m in confiscation and forfeiture orders, slightly more than the £102m recovered by all local police forces combined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is unclear whether this is from a larger volume of fraud cases, or from the crime being dealt with more effectively.

In May, the Government launched a three-year fraud strategy, which included measures to prevent financial cold calling, and gives enforcement agencies greater powers to tackle cryptocurrency scams.

Law enforcement bodies also receive funding based on the value of assets they have seized – local police forces received nearly £49 million in the last financial year through the scheme, £3.8 million of which went to West Midlands Police.

However, from the £179 million recovered through confiscation orders, less than £16 million was paid back as compensation to victims – the lowest level in at least five years.

Nearly £11 million of this was for victims of fraud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Home Office spokesperson said: "This Government is fully committed to ensuring the full force of the law is used to deprive criminals of their ill-gotten gains and the confiscated assets given as compensation to innocent victims.