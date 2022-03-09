147 further coronavirus cases in Coventry

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Coventry increased by 147 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 101,099 cases had been confirmed in Coventry when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 8 (Tuesday), up from 100,952 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Coventry, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 26,648 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,863.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 61,713 over the period, to 19,307,014.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.

The dashboard shows 748 people had died in the area by March 8 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on seven the previous week.

They were among 16,837 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that half of people in Coventry have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 171,441 people had received a booster or third dose by March 7 (Monday) – 49% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 234,958 people (67%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.