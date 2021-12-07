174 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Coventry

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Coventry increased by 174 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 56,081 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Coventry when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 7 (Tuesday), up from 55,907 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Coventry now stands at 14,782 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 15,839.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 45,102 over the period, to 10,560,341.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.

The dashboard shows 646 people had died in the area by December 7 (Tuesday) – up from 645 on Monday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 15,221 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Coventry have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 221,829 people had received both jabs by December 6 (Monday) – 63% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.