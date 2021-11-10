185 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Coventry

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Coventry increased by 185 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 51,704 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Coventry when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 10 (Wednesday), up from 51,519 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Coventry now stands at 13,628 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 14,120.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,325 over the period, to 9,406,001.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.

The dashboard shows 624 people had died in the area by November 10 (Wednesday) – up from 622 on Tuesday.

It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 14,897 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Coventry have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 217,126 people had received both jabs by November 9 (Tuesday) – 62% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.