194 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Coventry

The number of coronavirus cases in Coventry increased by 194 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 51,519 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Coventry when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 9 (Tuesday), up from 51,325 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Coventry now stands at 13,580 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 14,064.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 32,785 over the period, to 9,366,676.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Coventry.

The dashboard shows 622 people had died in the area by November 9 (Tuesday) – up from 619 on Monday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is an increase on six the previous week.

They were among 14,883 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Coventry have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 216,982 people had received both jabs by November 8 (Monday) – 62% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.