3,719 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Coventry

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Coventry increased by 3,719 in the last six days, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 65,462 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Coventry when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 29 (Wednesday), up from 61,743 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Coventry now stands at 17,255 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 18,891.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 790,005 over the period, to 12,559,926.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest six-day period in Coventry.

The dashboard shows 650 people had died in the area by December 29 (Wednesday) – up from 648 on Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 15,435 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Coventry.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Coventry have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 226,033 people had received both jabs by December 28 (Tuesday) – 64% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.