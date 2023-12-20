Cost of Christmas dinner rises more than twice as fast as Coventry wages

The cost of a Christmas dinner has risen more than twice as fast as monthly wages in Coventry over the past two years, analysis suggests.

The Trades Union Congress said a plan must be made to jumpstart the economy as working people struggle to cover costs this Christmas.

Using Office for National Statistics figures on inflation, the Stop the Squeeze coalition estimated the cost of a traditional Christmas dinner has risen 30% over the past two years.

Meanwhile, recent ONS data on wages shows the median monthly income for people in Coventry has risen 15% from £1,941 in November 2021 to £2,225 last month.