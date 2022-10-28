Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 26 was up from five on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 9,131 people in hospital with Covid as of October 26, with 222 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 30% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 39%.
The figures also show that 11 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to October 24. This was up from four in the previous seven days.