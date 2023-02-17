Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for eight patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was up from three on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 7,209 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 137 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.
The figures also show that seven new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to February 13. This was up from three in the previous seven days.