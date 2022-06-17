Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 14 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,722 people in hospital with Covid as of June 14, with 130 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.
The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to June 12. This was up from two in the previous seven days.