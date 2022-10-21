Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from three on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that four new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to October 17. This was down from five in the previous seven days.