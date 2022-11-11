Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.
Most Popular
Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Advertisement
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that two new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust in the week to November 7. This was down from six in the previous seven days.